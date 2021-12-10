Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC Purchases 2,430 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $8,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 45.0% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 1.2% during the third quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 11,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON traded down $1.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.78. The stock had a trading volume of 390,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,586,467. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.27 and a 12-month high of $171.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.75.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 35.32% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Westpark Capital downgraded Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $90.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $108.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.45.

In other news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $128,154.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Cortese sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.48, for a total value of $4,499,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 265,926 shares of company stock valued at $26,061,625. 13.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

