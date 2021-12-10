Analysts Expect Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) to Announce $0.50 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) will announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.54. Merit Medical Systems reported earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will report full year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Merit Medical Systems.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $267.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MMSI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barrington Research started coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

NASDAQ MMSI traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 84.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.86. Merit Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $52.43 and a fifty-two week high of $73.85.

In related news, Director Lynne Ward sold 9,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.83, for a total value of $680,230.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,969 shares in the company, valued at $1,578,033.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 15,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $1,117,446.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,524,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $540,288,000 after buying an additional 29,676 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 1.6% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,392,992 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $171,817,000 after buying an additional 38,525 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 5.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,661,794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $107,451,000 after buying an additional 88,635 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 1.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,439,274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,340,000 after buying an additional 14,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 78.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,049,579 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,866,000 after buying an additional 462,477 shares during the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Merit Medical Systems (MMSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.