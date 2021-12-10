$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) will announce $0.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Manitowoc’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. Manitowoc posted earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Manitowoc will report full year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.76. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Manitowoc.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $404.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share.

MTW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

NYSE:MTW traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $19.86. The stock had a trading volume of 72 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,806. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.80 and a 200 day moving average of $22.65. The stock has a market cap of $695.91 million, a P/E ratio of 44.36 and a beta of 2.26. Manitowoc has a 12-month low of $12.37 and a 12-month high of $28.33.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 29.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 103,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 23,747 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 2,892.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC bought a new position in shares of Manitowoc during the third quarter worth about $446,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Manitowoc during the second quarter worth about $102,000. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

