Harvey Capital Management Inc. Acquires 3,000 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Harvey Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 342,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $2,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NLY. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.21.

Shares of NYSE:NLY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.46. The company had a trading volume of 93,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,399,964. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.70. The company has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $7.97 and a one year high of $9.64.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 136.60% and a return on equity of 14.22%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.40%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.36%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

