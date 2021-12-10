Capital Investment Counsel Inc Increases Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Truist Financial comprises 0.8% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $390,832,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,138,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Truist Financial by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,577,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $365,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850,288 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,233,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Truist Financial by 374.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,244,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,547,000 after acquiring an additional 981,873 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.85 per share, with a total value of $4,143,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total value of $80,982.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,718 shares of company stock valued at $13,933,876 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TFC stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,285,792. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $45.44 and a 52-week high of $65.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $78.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.29.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Stephens upgraded Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Wolfe Research lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.47.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

