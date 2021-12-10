Rockland Trust Co. Purchases 10,399 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 250,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,399 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $10,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.3% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 86,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,155 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.9% in the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 12,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 30.8% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 24,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.8% in the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PFE. Benchmark raised their price target on Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Erste Group raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.75.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.42. 169,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,826,822. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $294.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $55.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

