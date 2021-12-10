Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.240-$-0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $207 million-$209 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $202.59 million.Elastic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.610-$-0.510 EPS.

ESTC traded down $4.48 on Friday, hitting $117.88. 30,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,762. Elastic has a 12 month low of $97.89 and a 12 month high of $189.84. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of -68.13 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.51 and its 200-day moving average is $152.32.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.57 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 29.13% and a negative net margin of 22.18%. Elastic’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Elastic from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Elastic from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Elastic from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Elastic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Elastic from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $182.43.

In other news, insider Paul Andrew Appleby sold 7,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.71, for a total value of $1,298,220.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 111,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.01, for a total value of $19,252,033.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 251,292 shares of company stock worth $42,739,291. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

