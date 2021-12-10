Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 157,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,093 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $7,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 333,351,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,097,477,000 after buying an additional 6,093,261 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 187,762,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,503,764,000 after buying an additional 22,104,223 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,966,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,105,404,000 after buying an additional 2,941,017 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 135,414,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,132,944,000 after buying an additional 6,424,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,120,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,895,508,000 after buying an additional 2,615,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WFC. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.57.

NYSE WFC opened at $50.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.23. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $28.51 and a 12 month high of $52.56. The company has a market capitalization of $205.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.31.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

