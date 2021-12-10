Eudaimonia Partners LLC Acquires 956 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 956 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 20,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 29,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 18,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period.

SCHM stock opened at $78.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.84. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.88 and a fifty-two week high of $83.73.

