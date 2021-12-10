Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $2.53 Million Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. cut its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 77.0% during the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 43,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 18,803 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 3.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,330,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,512,000 after purchasing an additional 351,816 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 6.0% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,170,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,290,000 after purchasing an additional 66,736 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 10.1% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 993,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,124,000 after purchasing an additional 91,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on MS. TheStreet raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.79.

In other news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MS opened at $100.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $180.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $61.86 and a fifty-two week high of $105.95.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.76%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Featured Article: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.