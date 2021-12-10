Blue Fin Capital Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 201,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,087,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 55,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 514,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,386,000 after purchasing an additional 255,330 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 1,299,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,656,000 after purchasing an additional 12,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.95. The stock had a trading volume of 706,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,160,414. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.23. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.35 and a fifty-two week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

