Signify NV (AMS:LIGHT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Signify NV (AMS:LIGHT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €53.67 ($60.30).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LIGHT shares. Berenberg Bank set a €57.00 ($64.04) price target on Signify in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($62.92) price objective on Signify in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €50.00 ($56.18) price objective on Signify in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €53.00 ($59.55) price objective on Signify in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Signify has a 1-year low of €25.50 ($28.65) and a 1-year high of €36.06 ($40.52).

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

