Analysts Set NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) PT at $5,399.00

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5,359.25.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5,217.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of NYSE NVR traded up $25.90 on Friday, hitting $5,889.42. The company had a trading volume of 236 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,812. NVR has a 12-month low of $3,885.00 and a 12-month high of $5,982.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5,117.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5,037.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 0.98.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $86.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $88.77 by ($2.33). NVR had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $65.11 EPS. NVR’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVR will post 331.52 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,242.15, for a total transaction of $6,814,795.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy acquired 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4,860.00 per share, with a total value of $486,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVR. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in NVR by 4.2% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in NVR by 126.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the third quarter valued at about $1,270,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the third quarter valued at about $161,129,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in NVR during the third quarter worth about $431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

