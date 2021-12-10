Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC raised its position in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 388,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,262 shares during the quarter. iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF makes up 4.7% of Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC owned 0.69% of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF worth $10,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBDP. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the second quarter worth about $415,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the second quarter worth about $504,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBDP traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.91. 4,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,259. iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $25.87 and a 52-week high of $26.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.26.

