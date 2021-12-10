Benin Management CORP Has $287,000 Stock Position in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Benin Management CORP lowered its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 4.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 289,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,218,000 after acquiring an additional 8,805 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 79,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 6,917 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 54,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 27,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. 81.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

STL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, COO Luis Massiani sold 51,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $1,389,955.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Javier L. Evans sold 2,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $75,648.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,070 shares of company stock valued at $3,051,554. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STL traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,439,634. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Sterling Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.84 and a fifty-two week high of $27.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.48.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The company had revenue of $246.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.31 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 34.84% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.97%.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

Further Reading: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.