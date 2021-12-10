Benin Management CORP Trims Stake in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Benin Management CORP trimmed its holdings in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Parsons were worth $992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,572,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,267,000 after purchasing an additional 752,226 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,850,000 after purchasing an additional 233,479 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 633,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,943,000 after purchasing an additional 219,428 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Parsons by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 388,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,309,000 after acquiring an additional 193,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Parsons by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,912,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,264,000 after acquiring an additional 184,460 shares in the last quarter.

Get Parsons alerts:

Shares of Parsons stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.76. The company had a trading volume of 331,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.97 and a 200 day moving average of $36.90. Parsons Co. has a 52-week low of $30.86 and a 52-week high of $45.01.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.04). Parsons had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $956.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Parsons Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PSN. Zacks Investment Research raised Parsons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Parsons from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corp. provides engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. The firm delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.