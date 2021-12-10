Benin Management CORP Sells 66 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Benin Management CORP decreased its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. Travelers Companies comprises 0.9% of Benin Management CORP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 718.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.40.

Shares of NYSE:TRV traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $154.18. 2,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,262,009. The company’s 50 day moving average is $156.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.12 and a 52 week high of $163.29.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 24.70%.

In related news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $2,379,618.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total value of $960,019.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,570 shares of company stock valued at $4,289,845. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

