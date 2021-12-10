Cipher One Day Trading Volume Hits $1,965.00 (CPR)

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. In the last seven days, Cipher has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Cipher coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Cipher has a total market capitalization of $114,267.11 and approximately $1,965.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $163.13 or 0.00343726 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00010126 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000105 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000998 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $674.23 or 0.01420605 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Cipher Profile

Cipher (CRYPTO:CPR) is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,283,402 coins. The official website for Cipher is ciphercryptotech.org . Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cipher

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cipher should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cipher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

