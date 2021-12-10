Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $25.11

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.11 and last traded at $25.23, with a volume of 18921 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.34.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.69 and a beta of 0.19.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 million. Equity Commonwealth had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 28.17%. Equity Commonwealth’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equity Commonwealth will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 9,090.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the second quarter valued at $114,000. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

