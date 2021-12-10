iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 9,663 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 56,683 shares.The stock last traded at $85.74 and had previously closed at $85.16.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Utilities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,239,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares US Utilities ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares US Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

