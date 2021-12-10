Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Shares Up 3.9%

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) shot up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.26 and last traded at $14.20. 4,039 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 651,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.67.

Several research firms have issued reports on PSNL. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Personalis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Personalis in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Personalis in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.90.

Get Personalis alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $599.21 million, a P/E ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.28.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40). Personalis had a negative return on equity of 19.34% and a negative net margin of 68.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Personalis news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $66,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Stephen West sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $1,933,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,444 shares of company stock worth $3,508,932 over the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 29.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 706,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,386,000 after purchasing an additional 162,320 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 74.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Personalis during the second quarter valued at $250,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Personalis during the second quarter valued at $595,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Personalis during the second quarter valued at $2,257,000. 68.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

Further Reading: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.