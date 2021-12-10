SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) Trading Down 6.4%

SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) fell 6.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.53 and last traded at $12.53. 230 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 95,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.38.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SOPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of SOPHiA Genetics in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of SOPHiA Genetics in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of SOPHiA Genetics in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of SOPHiA Genetics in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.21.

SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.25 million. SOPHiA Genetics had a negative net margin of 168.10% and a negative return on equity of 44.62%. On average, research analysts predict that SOPHiA Genetics SA will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in SOPHiA Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $420,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in SOPHiA Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in SOPHiA Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,496,000. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in SOPHiA Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,259,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in SOPHiA Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,889,000.

SOPHiA Genetics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SOPH)

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities.

