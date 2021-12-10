GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Stock Price Up 3.9%

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) rose 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.24 and last traded at $8.24. Approximately 6,185 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 129,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.93.

The stock has a market capitalization of $854.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.96.

Get GreenTree Hospitality Group alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group during the third quarter worth about $152,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 426.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 54,230 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 290.3% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 233,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 173,348 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 5,335.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 80,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group during the third quarter worth about $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a holding company engages in hospitality business. It specializes in the franchise, management, and operation of hotels in China through the GreenTree Inns brand. The company was founded by Alex S. Xu on October 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for GreenTree Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenTree Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.