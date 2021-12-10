Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Position Boosted by Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 602 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 243.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 11.8% during the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 5,590 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,031,000 after buying an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 55.9% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 328,616 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $117,935,000 after buying an additional 117,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NOC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $466.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.15.

Shares of NOC opened at $367.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $370.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $366.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.47. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $282.88 and a twelve month high of $408.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 39.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 22.07%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total transaction of $1,000,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total value of $155,231.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

