Analysts Anticipate Enfusion Inc (NYSE:ENFN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.65 Million

Analysts predict that Enfusion Inc (NYSE:ENFN) will post sales of $26.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Enfusion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $26.40 million to $26.96 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enfusion will report full-year sales of $110.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $110.10 million to $110.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $147.75 million, with estimates ranging from $146.50 million to $149.65 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Enfusion.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ENFN. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Enfusion from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Enfusion in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Enfusion in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Enfusion in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Enfusion in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

Shares of NYSE:ENFN traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,733. Enfusion has a 1-year low of $17.37 and a 1-year high of $23.21.

In related news, Director Roy Luo purchased 1,261,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $21,447,098.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Hillhouse Investment Managemen sold 647,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.89, for a total transaction of $10,294,527.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Enfusion

Enfusion Inc is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services. Through its software, analytics and middle/back-office managed services, it creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion Inc is based in NEW YORK.

