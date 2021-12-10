Cryptonovae (YAE) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $42,734.00

Cryptonovae (CURRENCY:YAE) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. During the last week, Cryptonovae has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cryptonovae coin can now be bought for about $0.0842 or 0.00000177 BTC on popular exchanges. Cryptonovae has a market cap of $3.67 million and $42,734.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00054985 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,957.16 or 0.08314025 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.86 or 0.00083757 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00058428 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,563.53 or 0.99931488 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Cryptonovae Coin Profile

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,518,288 coins. Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae . The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae

Cryptonovae Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonovae should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptonovae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

