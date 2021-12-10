Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Given “Hold” Rating at BMO Capital Markets

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HRL. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Shares of Hormel Foods stock traded up $0.68 on Friday, hitting $45.48. The stock had a trading volume of 13,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,223,590. Hormel Foods has a 52-week low of $40.48 and a 52-week high of $50.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.86.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Hormel Foods will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRL. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 100,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,815,000 after buying an additional 30,384 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 136,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,504,000 after buying an additional 6,223 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 252,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,035,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,845,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,137,000 after buying an additional 359,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,997,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,123,000 after buying an additional 668,747 shares during the last quarter. 40.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Further Reading: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.