Krilogy Financial LLC Sells 6,076 Shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Krilogy Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,076 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,533,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,097,949,000 after buying an additional 232,579 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,696,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $533,563,000 after purchasing an additional 190,768 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,242,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $468,093,000 after purchasing an additional 340,454 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 452.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,773,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,417 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,882,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,768,000 after purchasing an additional 421,500 shares during the period.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $149.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.47. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $133.19 and a 52 week high of $159.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.184 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

