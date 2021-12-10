Krilogy Financial LLC Has $9.07 Million Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Krilogy Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,180 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises 0.9% of Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Krilogy Financial LLC owned 0.10% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $9,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHO. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 526.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000.

NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $50.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.18. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $50.81 and a 1 year high of $51.43.

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.