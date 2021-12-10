Wealth CMT Acquires Shares of 14,989 Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Wealth CMT acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 14,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,000. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 3.4% of Wealth CMT’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

VTWO opened at $89.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.87. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $75.66 and a 1-year high of $98.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.221 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

