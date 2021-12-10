Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Acquired by West Family Investments Inc.

West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,278 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 6,683 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 3.3% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,757 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSI opened at $259.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.76. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $163.16 and a one year high of $262.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.31.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 370.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.28%.

MSI has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $307.00 to $303.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Northcoast Research lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Argus raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.46.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

