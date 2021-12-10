Boston Trust Walden Corp Grows Stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 295,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,029 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in ExlService were worth $36,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXLS. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in ExlService by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,405,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,653,000 after buying an additional 266,227 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in ExlService by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 270,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,703,000 after buying an additional 99,982 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in ExlService by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,675,000 after buying an additional 45,001 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ExlService in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,547,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of ExlService by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 145,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,513,000 after acquiring an additional 38,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EXLS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ExlService from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.75.

In other ExlService news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 2,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total transaction of $327,595.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 16,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $2,059,202.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,620 shares of company stock valued at $8,464,133. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EXLS stock opened at $135.27 on Friday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.39 and a twelve month high of $138.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 39.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.77 and a 200 day moving average of $118.78.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. ExlService had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $290.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

