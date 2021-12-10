UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Centerpoint Advisors LLC

Centerpoint Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,175 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 0.4% of Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $680,292,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 205.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,947,717 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $779,944,000 after buying an additional 1,310,783 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 311.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,622,199 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $649,595,000 after buying an additional 1,228,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,530,535 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,831,807,000 after buying an additional 838,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,481,120,000 after buying an additional 768,188 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNH. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $488.82.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,500 shares of company stock valued at $36,855,125. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $473.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $440.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $421.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $445.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $320.35 and a 12-month high of $474.48.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

