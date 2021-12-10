Minot Wealth Management LLC Has $321,000 Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,068 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 896.3% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 567 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 522 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Akamai Technologies news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 6,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total transaction of $678,779.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $624,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,089 shares of company stock worth $1,406,567. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.73.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $111.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.18 and its 200-day moving average is $112.54. The stock has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.54. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.64 and a 52-week high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.80 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology infrastructure company to buy up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

