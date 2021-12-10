Minot Wealth Management LLC Buys 350 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Duke Energy by 4.5% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 962,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,916,000 after buying an additional 41,740 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 18,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $188,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter worth $5,782,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.58.

DUK opened at $100.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $77.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.32. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $85.56 and a 1-year high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.69%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.55%.

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $39,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

