Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Holdings Raised by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,857 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $7,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dover in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 334.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Dover during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dover during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

DOV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Dover from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Dover from $173.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Dover from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.27.

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total value of $3,335,093.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total transaction of $280,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DOV opened at $171.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $168.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.46. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $115.88 and a 52-week high of $178.32.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.82%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.