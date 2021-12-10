The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 16.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Clorox by 73.1% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Clorox during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Clorox during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Clorox during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Clorox during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.22.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $166.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of 48.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.48. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $156.23 and a fifty-two week high of $231.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 134.10%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

