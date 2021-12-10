iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Position Decreased by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWR. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,342,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,972 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,347,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,988 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,799,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,098,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,139,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,210,807,000 after purchasing an additional 677,456 shares in the last quarter.

IWR stock opened at $81.60 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $66.55 and a one year high of $85.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.30.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

