Howland Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Howland Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 10,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,343,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 46,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,878,000 after acquiring an additional 23,993 shares in the last quarter.

VXF stock opened at $182.61 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $157.01 and a 12-month high of $200.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.04.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

