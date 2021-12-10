nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Shares Sold by Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID

Posted by on Dec 10th, 2021

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID decreased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,018 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned approximately 0.05% of nVent Electric worth $2,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric during the third quarter worth about $537,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in nVent Electric by 1.6% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 2.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 279,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,736,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 2.8% in the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 261,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVT. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.40.

NYSE:NVT traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.72. 9,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990,503. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.54. nVent Electric plc has a 12 month low of $21.81 and a 12 month high of $38.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.13.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.16 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.67%.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 58,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total value of $2,190,970.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 132,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total transaction of $5,000,028.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT)

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.