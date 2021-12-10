nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Shares Sold by Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID decreased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,018 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned approximately 0.05% of nVent Electric worth $2,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric during the third quarter worth about $537,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in nVent Electric by 1.6% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 2.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 279,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,736,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 2.8% in the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 261,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVT. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.40.

NYSE:NVT traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.72. 9,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990,503. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.54. nVent Electric plc has a 12 month low of $21.81 and a 12 month high of $38.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.13.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.16 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.67%.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 58,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total value of $2,190,970.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 132,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total transaction of $5,000,028.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

