MBL Wealth LLC Makes New $4.28 Million Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 28,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,281,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of MBL Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. FMR LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 23,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 6,474 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $159.18. 54,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,535,817. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $157.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.19. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $123.52 and a 12 month high of $162.80.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

