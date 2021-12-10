Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Has $10.20 Million Stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID trimmed its stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 87,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $10,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INFO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,344,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,165,398,000 after acquiring an additional 26,107 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,507,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $731,079,000 after acquiring an additional 190,020 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,297,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $371,509,000 after acquiring an additional 434,397 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,665,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,291,000 after acquiring an additional 954,481 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,475,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,938,000 after acquiring an additional 26,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE INFO traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $130.66. The company had a trading volume of 19,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,426,233. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52 week low of $83.26 and a 52 week high of $132.91. The stock has a market cap of $52.11 billion, a PE ratio of 84.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.85.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INFO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

