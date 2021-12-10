Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Has $825,000 Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,048,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,747,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,063 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,270,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,072,846,000 after purchasing an additional 245,759 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,483,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,074,855,000 after purchasing an additional 185,867 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,429,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,681,179,000 after purchasing an additional 744,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,791,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,059,482,000 after buying an additional 274,537 shares during the period. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GS stock traded down $4.88 on Friday, reaching $391.61. 39,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,752,868. The stock has a market cap of $131.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.51. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $237.10 and a one year high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $399.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $390.02.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.78 by $5.15. The company had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.19%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JMP Securities raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $423.81.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

