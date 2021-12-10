Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Bought by Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 502,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned 0.09% of Fastenal worth $25,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FAST. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Fastenal by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 9,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fastenal stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.50. 18,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,051,804. The company has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.05. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $43.37 and a fifty-two week high of $63.69.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 25th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 72.26%.

FAST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

In other news, Director Sarah N. Nielsen acquired 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.76 per share, with a total value of $55,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 25,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $1,550,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,058 shares of company stock valued at $2,349,690 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

