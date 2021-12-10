Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) to Post -$0.89 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) will report earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.64). Intellia Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.69) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.81) to ($2.68). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($3.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.09) to ($3.02). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Intellia Therapeutics.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $7.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.22% and a negative net margin of 854.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NTLA shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $177.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.82.

Intellia Therapeutics stock traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,429. Intellia Therapeutics has a one year low of $43.86 and a one year high of $202.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.26. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.35 and a beta of 2.05.

In related news, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total value of $318,528.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John F. Crowley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.54, for a total value of $1,305,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,590,603 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTLA. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 5.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 13.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 298,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,103,000 after buying an additional 35,830 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $497,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 15.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

