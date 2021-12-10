S Jacobs Bradley Sells 3,217,500 Shares of GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) Stock

GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total value of $277,992,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:GXO traded down $6.48 on Friday, hitting $86.37. 37,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,414. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. GXO Logistics Inc has a 52 week low of $48.38 and a 52 week high of $105.92.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics Inc will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 2.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on GXO Logistics from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on GXO Logistics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.29.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

