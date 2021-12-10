Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 960,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,970,000 after acquiring an additional 20,589 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 202,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,104,000 after buying an additional 9,357 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 175,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,140,000 after buying an additional 18,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 249,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,478,000 after buying an additional 5,874 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $237.73. 29,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,808,310. The company has a fifty day moving average of $235.32 and a 200 day moving average of $228.97. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $188.60 and a twelve month high of $243.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

