Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.680-$0.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.58 billion.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triumph Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.29.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

NYSE TGI traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.63. 18,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,110. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.51, a P/E/G ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 3.12. Triumph Group has a 52 week low of $10.53 and a 52 week high of $24.53.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $357.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.88 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Triumph Group will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Triumph Group by 128.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Triumph Group by 29.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 401,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,332,000 after purchasing an additional 92,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Triumph Group by 9.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 691,142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,875,000 after purchasing an additional 59,156 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.