Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) will post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Forte Biosciences’ earnings. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forte Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.54). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.77). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Forte Biosciences.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.18).

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. FBR & Co. lowered Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Truist lowered Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities lowered Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Brookline Capital Acquisition lowered Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Forte Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBRX. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Forte Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Forte Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Forte Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Forte Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Forte Biosciences by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FBRX remained flat at $$2.37 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,815,259. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.43. Forte Biosciences has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $7.26.

Forte Biosciences Company Profile

Forte Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on dermatology. The firm’s lead product includes FB-401, which is a live biotherapeutic for the treatment of inflammatory skin disease, including pediatric and adult patients with atopic dermatitis. The company was founded by Paul A.

