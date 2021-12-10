-$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.32) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Bio-Path’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.29). Bio-Path posted earnings per share of ($0.57) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 43.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bio-Path will report full year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.25). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($1.39). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bio-Path.

Get Bio-Path alerts:

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.80) EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on BPTH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Bio-Path in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BPTH. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bio-Path by 23.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bio-Path by 15.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 8,763 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Bio-Path by 58.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 10,423 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Bio-Path in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Bio-Path in the second quarter valued at $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.35% of the company’s stock.

BPTH traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,525. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.62. Bio-Path has a 1 year low of $3.47 and a 1 year high of $24.34. The company has a market cap of $32.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.71.

Bio-Path Company Profile

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the develpment of therapies for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). Its product pipeline include Prexigebersen, BP1002, and BP1003. The company was founded by Peter Nielsen, Douglas P. Morris, Gabriel Lopez-Berestein and Ana Tari Ashizawa on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Bellaire, TX.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bio-Path (BPTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Path Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Path and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.